WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — For 64 years, members of the University Kiwanis Club have been dishing out hundred of pancakes and sausage to the community but due to the pandemic, the event was nearly canceled last year before hosting a drive-thru version of the event.

For countless families across Texoma, the University Kiwanis Club’s Annual Pancake Festival has been a long-standing tradition.

So when COVID cases started rising at the beginning of the year, University Kiwanis Club President Mary Rhoads said they had to reevaluate their plan for the event.

“When we had our original date in January, both the health department and the hospital district requested that we postpone it because of the COVID outbreak and we did not want to be a super spreader event so we rescheduled it,” Rhoads said.

With the new date being April 23, Rhoads said it put a damper on the number of volunteers who initially signed up for January.

“We need to get all of our volunteers back. We had a lot lined up for the January event and we need our volunteers, so if you are interested in volunteering, if you’re head of a boy scout troop, a service organization, the Rotary helps us out, we need our volunteers back,” Rhoads said.

Rhoads said the Kiwanis Club heavily relies on the community’s support at events like the Pancake Festival in order to continue its mission.

“We need the support of the community because all of the money goes back into Wichita Falls community and area it doesn’t go anywhere else its all spent on the children. It’s our only fundraiser and so we have to have funds to support the children’s activities,” Rhoads said.

Make sure to head down to the J.S. Bridwell AG Center and support an organization that will benefit our kids for generations to come.

The 66th Annual Kiwanis Club Pancake Festival will be kicking off on Saturday, April 23, at 6 a.m. and will run all the way until 6 p.m.

Click here to purchases tickets in advance or find more information to volunteer.