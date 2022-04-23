WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — After getting postponed in January due to rising COVID cases in the area, the University Kiwanis Club of Wichita Falls finally got to hold its 66th Annual Pancake Festival.

Those who came had a chance to eat as many pancakes and sausage as they could handle.

It was a big change from 2021 after the pandemic forced organizers to distribute pancake mix and sausages for people to cook at home. This year, hundreds showed up to fill up on the popular breakfast items and enjoy some community fellowship as the world tries to return to some sense of normalcy.

“It feels wonderful. I mean, I’ve seen days it was so thick, you didn’t find a chair, but that was years ago. I think this big a crowd, for the conditions that we’ve been dealt, is wonderful. I’ve seen a lot of friends. My kids and grandkids came in and they ate breakfast with me,” University Kiwanis Club Board Officer Sherri Hicks said.

All proceeds from the pancake festival go to support community activities, including the University Kiwanis Park Playgrounds, the Children’s Miracle Network and the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank.

Click here for more information or make a donation to the Kiwanis Club.