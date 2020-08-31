KJBO, Texoma’s Homepage to air high school games live

Week one of Friday Night Football is under our belts and if you were unable to make those games, we have some good news for our football fanatics.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Week one of Friday Night Football is under our belts and if you were unable to make those games, we have some good news for our football fanatics.

Fans are now able to watch Friday Night Football without leaving their couch, another domino effect of COVID-19 but this time the end result makes everyone a winner.

“All varsity football games will be aired free of charge to anyone in the Wichita Falls viewing area,” Wichita Falls Independent School District’s Athletic Director Scott Hafley said.

In an effort to lessen the spread of COVID-19, the University Interscholastic League is temporarily allowing this season of varsity football games to be viewed comfortably in viewers’ living rooms.

“That was a big step for the UIL to allow this, this is a one-year exception on their rules against live streaming and broadcasting varsity football games,” Hafley said.

Football Night in Texoma held in Memorial Stadium on Thursday and Friday nights will be brought to you by KFDX’s sister station, KJBO and streamed on Texoma’s Homepage.

“A lot of the grandparents and some of the older folks in town who come out and enjoy these games on a regular basis can still see it, can still be a part of the game but stay safe and stay at home,” Hafley said.

And it is free to stream.

“If you look around the state of Texas I would tell you that probably 80% of the school districts are actually charging people to go online, you have to buy a subscription to actually see a football game and here in Wichita Falls we felt like it was important to make this free to our public,” Hafley said.

The play-by-play announcer is no rookie to the game.

Andy Austin, who has been doing this on the radio for more than 40 years said he is excited to be able to be apart of this exception.

“It’s something I do a lot and something I really enjoy doing and will do everything I can to make it an enjoyable broadcast for all of the teams coming to town, not just the Wichita Falls teams,” Austin said.

Austin said he believes this is a long-time coming.

“I think a lot of people really want to do that now, they want to sit at home on their couch with a cold drink at their side and watch the game,” Austin said.

Hafley and Austin both said they can’t wait for this unique season.

Also exciting, this is the 100 year of Texas UIL football and this is the 50th year that Memorial Stadium has hosted the games.

This does not take away from watching the game in person, there will be new rules and safety guidelines to be followed though, read them here.