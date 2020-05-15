KJTL celebrates 35 years on air

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — On this date, May 14, 1985, KJTL first signed on the air with about 30 employees.

KJTL joined the Greater Wichita Falls television market in competition with the “Big Three” — CBS, ABC, and now sister station KFDX, the area’s NBC affiliate.

The superstation KJTL offered movies and classic television shows like M.A.S.H., eventually beginning local newscasts in the late 1990’s.

From all of us at the KFDX, KJTL, and Texoma’s Homepage family, we want to say thank you for sticking with us through all the great years.

Here’s to 35 more.