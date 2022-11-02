WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A beloved radio personality and DJ for a longstanding Wichita Falls country music radio station has died.

Scotty Preston, also known as Scotty P, died on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, from complications due to cancer. He was 64 years old.

Those who were born and raised in Wichita Falls would likely recognize Preston’s voice.

According to Scotty Preston’s official Facebook page, he had spent time in and out of Hospice care since August 2022 following a diagnosis of brain cancer in 2021.

In all, Preston faced five Stage IV terminal cancer diagnoses since 2016.

Preston was originally diagnosed with Stage IV colon cancer in 2016.

Six months after successful treatment, Preston learned cancer had spread into his lung that was declared terminal. Following a lungectomy, he was declared cancer-free in 2020.

Just a few short months after returning to the airwaves in April 2021, Preston was given yet another cancer diagnosis, this time in his brain.

After a craniotomy and MRIs in late 2021, Preston and his family learned in January 2022 that the tumor had returned and was more aggressive than the previously removed tumor.

Despite his diagnosis, Preston remained on-air on KLUR for several months, until he was no longer able to do so.

Preston began his radio career in the 1990s, eventually working his way up to become a regular on-air personality and radio disc jockey for 99.9 KLUR.

Preston was beloved in the Wichita Falls community, with several residents organizing fundraisers for Preston and his family to help offset the cost of his cancer treatment upon learning of his diagnosis.

Preston did the same, organizing a fundraiser in November 2021 for Archer County toddler Riplee Veitenheimer, who was diagnosed with a rare form of eye cancer at just one-year-old.

From the entire KFDX, KJTL, and Texoma’s Homepage team, we send our deepest condolences to Scotty Preston’s family and the 99.9 KLUR family as they mourn his passing.