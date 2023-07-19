HENRIETTA (KFDX/KJTL) — After expressing excitement for re-opening later this year, the owners of Knic Knac’s restaurant and bed-and-breakfast in Henrietta have announced they will not reopen.

On social media, the owners, James, and Ellen fee, say due to “unforeseen expenditures” like a fire sprinkler system throughout. They went on to say once construction is complete, they will put the house up for sale.

This comes after a fire ravaged the restaurant back in December of last year. After closing for repairs and construction, the owners planned on making Knic Knac’s a bed and breakfast. The owners say it’s time for them to move on, and they wish the friends, customers and Henrietta the best.