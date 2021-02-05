Knights of Columbus to host drive-thru Scotland Sausage Festival on Feb. 7

ARCHER COUNTY (KFDX KJTL) — For the 41st year, the Scotland Sausage Festival will be serving up sausage to the community Sunday.

People as far as Florida have attended the event. But due to COVID, this year the Knights of Columbus will have to change the way they organize. The event will have a drive-thru pick up.

This is the first time the sausage festival has had to have a drive-thru, and organizers said they are confident the event will run as smoothly as it has in the years past.

“We are just tickled to death to be having this and hopefully bring some normalcy back to some peoples lives because we do this once a year,” Jerry Smith, Scotland resident, said. “We have so many people who just love our sausage and come out every year for it and we just wanted to follow all the rules the state had and make sure to keep people safe.”

There will be tents for those attending to handle payments.

The meal is $12. You can also purchase sausage to take home.

There will be fire trucks and organizers helping direct traffic.

The event is from 11a.m. to 2 p.m.