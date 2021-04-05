Know what’s below – Why it’s important to call 811 before digging

DALLAS (KFDX/KJTL) –– In observance of National Safe Digging Month in April, Texas Pipeline Awareness Alliance announced that results from a recent national survey show that experiencing utility interruptions has been a fairly common occurrence for Americans during the COVID-19 pandemic and dramatically more so for Texans due to three severe winter storms.

The survey also showed that millions of homeowners are using their extra time at home to complete projects that require digging, and nearly two in five (37%) will put themselves and their communities at risk by digging without contacting 811 beforehand to learn the approximate location of underground utilities.

Officials with Texas Pipeline Awareness Alliance said it’s of the utmost importance that homeowners make a free call to 811 prior to digging.

Digging without knowing the approximate location of underground utilities can result in serious injuries, inconvenient service disruptions, and costly repairs when gas, electric, communications, water, and sewer lines are damaged. Making a free call to 811 before digging will help homeowners maintain essential utility service for themselves and neighbors and keep communities safe, by reducing the likelihood of accidentally digging into buried utility lines.

As part of National Safe Digging Month, Texas Pipeline Awareness Alliance encourages homeowners to take the following steps when planning a digging project this spring:

● Always call 811 a few days before digging, regardless of the depth or familiarity with the property.

● Plan ahead. Call on Monday or Tuesday for work planned for an upcoming weekend, providing ample time for the approximate location of lines to be marked.

● Confirm that all lines have been marked.

● Consider moving the location of your project if it is near utility line markings.

● If a contractor has been hired, confirm that the contractor has called 811. Don’t allow work to begin if the lines aren’t marked. ● Visit www.pipeline-safety.org for complete info.