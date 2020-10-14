Known vehicle burglar booked into jail after stealing items, water cooler from truck

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man with four previous convictions and nine arrests for vehicle burglaries is arrested again on that charge.

Christopher Smith, 39, was booked into jail Tuesday, Oct. 13, from a warrant issued for the alleged crime in August, 2020.

Wichita Falls police tactical unit officers were on surveillance on Aug. 24 in the 1300 block of Hensley St.

Officers said they saw known vehicle burglar Smith arrive in a vehicle and he walked to a Ford F-150 in the parking lot carrying bolt cutters.

They saw him in the bed of the truck moving around and then he left.

Officers found the owner of the truck and he told them items in it were disturbed and his cooler was moved.

The owner said the steel cable and padlock used to secure his cooler had cut marks.

On the basis of seeing Smith get in the back of the truck with bolt cutters, and the fresh damage to the chain and padlock, officers issued a warrant for Smith’s arrest.

Smith has about 25 arrests in Wichita County, including nine for car burglary.