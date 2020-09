KNOX CITY (KFDX/KJTL)— One Knox City ISD student has tested positive for COVID-19 according to the Knox County Health District.

Superintendent Colin Howeth said the high school closed its doors and students were sent home around 1 p.m. on Monday after the Knox City Health District confirmed the positive case.

Howeth added that closing the school early allowed the health district to do some contract tracing and deep clean the school.

Classes will resume Tuesday morning.