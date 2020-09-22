Knox City schools close due to COVID-19 cases

KNOX CO. (KFDX/KJTL) — One Texoma school system has closed for 14 days after a COVID-19 outbreak.

Knox City-O’Brien CISD announced on Knox City High School’s Facebook page Tuesday that they have decided to move all students to virtual learning for 14 days following the advice of the health department.

It was determined through contact tracing that the three students who had tested postitive at the high school were considered close contact with almost every student in the high school and junior high.

Students will receive instruction from their teachers and principles on virtual learning in the coming days.

Students will return to campus October 6.