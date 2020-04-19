Knox Co. residents mourn Munday 5th-grader who died Friday in ATV accident

KNOX COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Knox County residents are asking community members to gather Sunday night for a candlelight vigil to mourn a 10-year-old Munday girl who died Friday night.

According to Abilene media outlets, Lexi Collins, 10, died after an ATV accident in Benjamin. Texoma’s Homepage officials have reached out to Knox County Sheriff’s Office for more information.

Texomans took to social media with the hashtag #LiveLifeLikeLexi to share moments and prayers for the Collins family.

Lexi-Legs,

you made life so BRIGHT! This world won’t be the same without your joyful & carefree spirit, babygirl 💕🦋 #foreverinmyheart #livelifelikeLexi pic.twitter.com/rLMaA74Fdx — kars ♕ (@karsynhart02) April 19, 2020

According to Munday alderman Karen Longan, there will be a candlelight vigil 8:45 p.m. Sunday, and city council members got county judge approval for social distancing for this gathering.

Residents will be spaced 6 feet apart from one another along Main Street in front of the elementary school Collins went to.

People are encouraged to bring candles, flashlights and cell phone lights to shine during the vigil.

Our community lost & Heaven gained another angel today. this beautiful, sweet girl was full of sass and made teaching dance class so enjoyable. it was an honor to know such a loving girl… pic.twitter.com/gKvvevMg9j — k-risten (@kristenrkuehler) April 18, 2020

According to her obituary, Collins spent hours sewing about 100 masks to donate to nurses in the Anson General Hospital in Jones County near Abilene.

Committee members with Keep Munday Beautiful stated they are will have a bronze statue built in Centennial Park in Collins’ honor. Texomans are encouraged to contribute towards the construction.

Checks with the memo LEXI can be dropped off at Buds For You or can be mailed to Buds for You at 129 N. Birch St., Munday, TX 76371.