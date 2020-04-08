Breaking News
Two new COVID-19 case confirmed in Comanche Co., total up to 44
1  of  18
Closings & Delays
2020 US National Art Battle Championship in Wichita Falls 97th District Court Jury Trials CAJUN FEST 2020 Child Support Dockets El Mejicano Restaurant & Cantina Family Fun Zone Fingerprinting Wichita County Sheriff's Office Henrietta & Clay County Chamber of Commerce Hospice of Wichita Falls Lamar Baptist Church Pickin For Veterans Red Door Senior Center Region 9 Adult Education and Literacy Southside Youth Senter THE Kitchen - 2020 Volunteer Appreciation Dinner The Museum of North Texas History Ulta Beauty Urban Air

Knox County Hospital District asks TDI to investigate $12 mil. claim against Aetna

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

KNOX CO. (KFDX/KJTL) — The Knox County Hospital District announced in a press release Tuesday that they are asking state leaders to demand that the Texas Department of Insurance (TDI) investigate its claim against Aetna U.S. Healthcare.

Know County Health District claims that it is owed more than $12 million in past-due billings from Aetna.

Knox County filed its complaint with TDI in March in an effort to compel Aetna to pay more than $12 million in unpaid claims dating back to June 2018.

“Aetna is clearly in violation of the Texas Prompt Payment statute. These are clean claims that have gone unpaid for two years. TDI, as the regulatory agency for the healthcare insurance industry, needs to do their job and hold Aetna accountable,” Kelly Dawson, attorney for Knox County Hospital District said. “In this national crisis, the Governor calls upon all health care facilities to remedy this crisis. Without question, health care providers have risen to the task to which they probably never assumed—tasks and sacrifices which will go untold.”

“We are asking state leaders to ask TDI to make our complaint against Aetna a priority,” said Knox County Hospital Administrator Stephen Kuehler. “We can’t wait any longer. These cases go back two years and we need the funds today.”

The Knox County Hospital is a certified critical access facility that is the only operating hospital facility in Knox County.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News