Knox County Hospital District asks TDI to investigate $12 mil. claim against Aetna

KNOX CO. (KFDX/KJTL) — The Knox County Hospital District announced in a press release Tuesday that they are asking state leaders to demand that the Texas Department of Insurance (TDI) investigate its claim against Aetna U.S. Healthcare.

Know County Health District claims that it is owed more than $12 million in past-due billings from Aetna.

Knox County filed its complaint with TDI in March in an effort to compel Aetna to pay more than $12 million in unpaid claims dating back to June 2018.

“Aetna is clearly in violation of the Texas Prompt Payment statute. These are clean claims that have gone unpaid for two years. TDI, as the regulatory agency for the healthcare insurance industry, needs to do their job and hold Aetna accountable,” Kelly Dawson, attorney for Knox County Hospital District said. “In this national crisis, the Governor calls upon all health care facilities to remedy this crisis. Without question, health care providers have risen to the task to which they probably never assumed—tasks and sacrifices which will go untold.”

“We are asking state leaders to ask TDI to make our complaint against Aetna a priority,” said Knox County Hospital Administrator Stephen Kuehler. “We can’t wait any longer. These cases go back two years and we need the funds today.”

The Knox County Hospital is a certified critical access facility that is the only operating hospital facility in Knox County.