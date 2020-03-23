Breaking News
City of Wichita Falls to temporarily suspend water disconnections
Kocks Liquor experiences an increase in alcohol sales due to bars being shut down

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)—With bars shut down and restaurants having to resort to curbside service, folks over at Kocks Liquor are feeling the impact but in a good way.

General Manager, Brennon Kocks said since the bars closed on Friday night he’s noticed an increase in liquor sales. Several folks have been coming in stocking up on liquor and beer.

Kocks said they are also practicing cleanliness more than ever and says if folks are practicing social distancing they can always use the drive-thru.

“None of us have ever seen anything like this and I think the main thing is we have to stay calm and just be at peace, you know gods got us in his hands and you got to take it one day at a time. We can’t let panic and fear get a hold of us in this time frame,” Kocks said.

Kocks said he’s hopeful things will be back to normal soon but until then he urges the community to help support local businesses throughout the city.

