Kody Lott denied new trial, conviction upheld

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Convicted murderer Kody Lott’s request for a new trial has been denied, according to Wichita County District Attorney John Gillespie.

In October 2018, Lott’s attorney filed a motion for a new trial. The court announced Friday that they will uphold the guilty verdict. Lott can still ask the Court of Criminal Appeals to review the conviction again in the future.

Lott was found guilty by a jury in Tarrant County in September 2018 after a very short deliberation. In an even shorter time period, the next day the jury gave Lott life in prison for the murder of McNiel student Lauren Landavazo.

He was also given 20-years for the shooting of her friend Makayla Smith.

The motion filed by Lott’s attorney said the verdict and sentence were contrary to the law and evidence and that the evidence was insufficient to justify the verdict and sentence. The defense maintained the verdicts were obtained using inadmissible evidence.

During the trial, Lott’s attorneys tried to have key evidence like the gun Lott used and the vehicle he was in, ruled inadmissible and said they were seized without due process.

At that time, Judge Bob Brotherton denied the motions ruling all evidence was obtained legally and Lott was advised of his rights by police interrogators. Defense attorneys also failed in their effort to get a verdict of not guilty by reason of insanity.