Kohl’s Black Friday shopping

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Even with sales starting Thursday night and with online shopping more and more popular the crowds haven’t really gotten any smaller.

Kohl’s opened its doors at 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day and it’s one of the retailers that stays open overnight into Black Friday.

Shopper Brandon Williams said, “This is the last stop. We kinda started out prioritizing the stores that were closing earlier than later. Stopped by my sister at Old Navy, and you know, just made it through the night.”



If you missed the chance to shop Thursday or overnight, many of the stores in Sikes Senter Mall opened at 6 a.m.