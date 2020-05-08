Kohl’s location in Wichita Falls to reopen Monday

With new health and safety measures in place, Kohl's will reopen stores in 10 states May 11

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls location of Kohl’s department store will reopen Monday, May 11 along with all Texas locations, according to a press release from their corporate office.

According to the press release, locations are opening with enhanced health and safety measures to accommodate customers and associates in a new retail environment.

Below, you can find a few of those enhances safety policies that will be in effect:

Reduced operating hours from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. until further notice

Dedicated shopping hours for at-risk individuals including seniors, those who are pregnant or have underlying health conditions every Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 11 a.m. until noon.

Signage and floor decals have been placed throughout the store to encourage social distancing

Limited occupancy

Carts will be sanitized following each use

Layout changes to encourage proper social distancing

Checkout lanes will be cleaned after each transaction

Fitting rooms will be closed until further notice

Adjusted return policy

Kohl’s will continue to facilitate regular cleaning of our stores, including all restrooms, entrances and all customer touch points, during all operating hours by a third party cleaning service.

Kohl’s stores opened locations in Arkansas, Oklahoma, South Carolina and Utah on Monday, May 4.

Texas is among 10 states opening Kohl’s locations on May 11, along with Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Georgia, Idaho, Mississippi and Montana.

