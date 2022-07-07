WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Agencies continue their efforts to control the Koonce Fire in western Wichita County after it has now been burning for nearly 18 hours.

As of 9:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 7, 2022, the Koonce Fire has spread to 3,500 acres, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service.

The wildfire, whose behavior has been recorded as “extreme” by the National Interagency Fire Center, is currently 45% contained.

Officials with the Iowa Park Volunteer Fire Department said they were able to keep the wildfire from jumping across U.S. 287 on Wednesday, July 6, 2022.

Fire crews from multiple agencies battled the blaze overnight.

U.S. 287 between F.M. 2384 and F.M. 368 reopened last night, though officials advise caution when traveling this section of the highway in either direction, as smoke from the wildfire continues to blow across the highway, limiting visibility.

The cause of this fire has yet to be determined.

Stick with Texoma’s Homepage as the situation with the Koonce Fire develops further. We will be tracking the progress made throughout the day.