Korean Baptist Church holds veteran appreciation luncheon on 69th Korean War anniversary

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) 2019 marks some significant military anniversaries. It marks 75 years since the D-Day invasion on the beaches of Normandy. And it was on June 25, 1950 that a massive artillery barrage and invasion of North Korean troops across the 38th parallel marked the start of the Korean War.

While Tuesday’s gathering recalled the past, it also focused on the present and the future.



Song Pak came to the United States with his parents in the 70’s and said they moved here for a better life.



“Korea was still hard, still hard, still poor. So, that’s why we came to the states,” Pak said.



Though not a Korean War veteran himself, Pak is a retired member of the U.S. military and is now pastor of Korean Baptist Church in Wichita Falls.

“After I finished my seminary work, actually this church invited me, not knowing anything; so, I thought that was God’s call. I came here in November 1988. I’m still here,” Pak said.



69 years after the start of the Korean War, Pak believes it’s important to honor those who fought and died in that war and to continue to nurture memories and friendships.



“We want to support the military alliance between South Korea and the USA. And we want to appreciate their service,” Pak said. “And that’s why we are hosting this event.”

Along with members of the Korean community, Wichita Falls first responders and Team Sheppard attended today’s luncheon.

U.S. Air Force Colonel Michael Donahue explained one of many reasons he believes the Korean/American relationship is so meaningful.

“I think it’s their appreciation for the relationship the United States and Korea has to the continued success of their country and their families that are in Korea and that healthy relationship we do have,” Col. Donahue said.

A relationship and alliance that continues to grow today. In addition to Tuesday marking 69 years since the start of the Korean War, July 27 will mark 66 years since the Korean Armistice Agreement was signed.