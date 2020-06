WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Krank It Karaoke announced they will be closing their doors after 15 years in business in Wichita Falls.

In a Facebook post made on Sunday, June 28, the owners said it was time to retire, and that they would not reopen following the latest mandatory shutdown issued by Gov. Greg Abbott.

The owners thanked their patrons for their friendship over the past 15 years.

See the Facebook post from Krank It Karaoke below: