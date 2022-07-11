VICTORIA (KFDX/KJTL) — The former Superintendent of the Wichita Falls Independent School District has resigned from his role as Deputy Superintendent in Victoria less than one week after stepping into the role.

According to the Victoria Independent School District website, the Victoria ISD Administration and Board of Trustees received Michael Kuhrt’s resignation, effective immediately.

Kuhrt gave “overwhelming negative and defamatory social media unrest” as the reason for his swift resignation just six days after the VISD Board voted to approve him as their new Deputy Superintendent.

VISD officials said the Board of Trustees is set to accept the resignation of Kuhrt at the Special Called Board Meeting on Tuesday, July 12 at noon, less than two weeks after a Special Called Board Meeting to approve Kuhrt’s hire at the district.

According to the Victoria Advocate, the district and the board of trustees quickly faced social media criticism due to Kuhrt’s controversial past as superintendent of WFISD.

Please find Kuhrt’s resignation letter below:

I’d like to begin by thanking you and the Board of Trustees for giving me the opportunity to work in Victoria ISD. I was looking forward to working for you and helping you accomplish the mission of VISD. I wish you and the district nothing but the best in the years to come. However, based on the overwhelming negative and defamatory social media unrest, however false that it may be, I feel that it is in the best interest of the VISD that I resign my position effective July 11, 2022. Michael S Kuhrt

Deputy Superintendent

Victoria ISD

According to officials, Kuhrt’s resignation will not include any severance pay.

This comes in stark contrast to his resignation from WFISD, where he was set to receive around $70,000 at the end of his contract.

Kuhrt resigned as WFISD’s Superintendent in April 2022, however, his separation agreement made his resignation effective at the end of the day on June 30.

That agreement also stipulated he would be paid his full salary and benefits through June 30 unless he accepted a job with another district before then, at which point his payments would end the day before he starts the new job.

Additional payments made to Kuhrt, according to his separation agreement:

$10,000 deferred payment if still employed June 10

$40,000 payment under his contract if still employed June 30

$20,000 payment if still employed June 30

In addition to his regular salary, Kuhrt was set to receive $70,000 from WFISD since he remained employed thru the end of his contract, June 30.