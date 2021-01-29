La Chateau Pet Resort now open for pets

ARCHER COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL)— For those in Texoma who adore their pets and want to make sure they are well attended to if they happen to go on vacation or out of town for work. Now they can visit the newly opened La Chateau Pet Resort on Highway 79 just right after the intersection in 1954.

There are sixty suites available as well as a playroom inside and out. All rooms come with a bed and doggy door and some even have TVs playing Garfield for comfort.

“Our pet resort is a fun safe place to stay for your pets while your away they come here for their vacation they come here for their doggy daycare so they can get some socialization and interaction and to give you a piece of mind so you don’t have to worry,” Resort Manager Rachel Steele said.

The resort asks that your pet is all up to date on rabies and parvo shots, Bordetella is recommended but not required.

Pet baths are available and they hope to soon have full a grooming service available.