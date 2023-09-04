WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Multiple Wichita Falls area fire departments and law enforcement agencies are working to fight a grass fire on the north side of Wichita Falls on Labor Day afternoon.

Firefighters with the Wichita Falls Fire Department responded to the 3900 block of Airport Drive, between Central Freeway and City View Drive, just after 3 p.m. on Monday, September 4, 2023, in reference to a grass fire.

As many as 13 units with the Wichita Falls Fire Department and 4 units with the Wichita Falls Police Department have responded to the scene.

Photo courtesy Josh Rowe (KFDX/KJTL)

According to our crew at the scene, parts of Airport Drive and City View Drive have been closed down as agencies work to contain the grass fire. As of the publication of this story, the cause of the grass fire is unknown.

Our crew member at the scene of the fire said an airplane is expected to drop fire retardant on the flames in the near future.

The grass fire does not yet appear on the Texas A&M Forest Services Incident Viewer. We have a crew at the scene working to gather more details.