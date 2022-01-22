Lackland Circle fire sends one to hospital

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — One woman is in the hospital following a Saturday morning fire on Lackland Circle, off of Missile Road.

According to fire officials, shortly before 10 a.m. Saturday, January 22, firefighters from WFFD Station 4 responded to Lackland Circle for a house fire.

Firefighters rescued a woman who was trapped inside the house. She was transported by ambulance to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

Wichita Falls Fire Department, Wichita Falls Police and officials with Sheppard Fire Department all responded to the scene.

One other house received minor damage from the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

