Lake Amon Carter reopened by mayor

BOWIE (KFDX/KJTL) — As of Thursday morning, Lake Amon Carter outside Bowie is reopened under action the mayor took to counteract the city manager’s order.

Bert Cunningham closed the city-owned lake to all boat traffic, citing the state’s decision to close all state parks.

Cunningham said he took the action on his own, without the city council’s input out of safety concerns, primarily people coming in from the metroplex where lakes are closed.

Mayor Bill Miller rescinded that order Thursday morning, and he said he informed and consulted with the police chief, fire chief, and other council members.

He said closing state parks is understandable, but closing the lake to boaters made no sense because it poses no great risk of spreading the coronavirus as long as people practice sensible social distancing.

He said Selma Park is not a risk because it was already closed due to high water.

Miller said he contacted Cunningham who is on vacation leave to inform him of the decision Thursday morning.

The mayor said Cunningham did not consult with him, the council or even the game warden before making the decision.

Miller said as long as people use common sense there should be little risk, and he says people need some stress relief from being cooped up for weeks and many not being able to work.