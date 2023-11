CLAY COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — This weekend, Lake Arrowhead State Park will continue a holiday tradition that began in 2019.

“Christmas in the Park” is happening this Saturday, December 2, at the Lake Arrowhead State Park from sunset until 9 p.m.

The event features a contest for several campsites decorated for the season. Folks can come out and drive around the different decorated sites for free.

There will also be hot cocoa and coffee for guests to enjoy while writing letters to Santa.