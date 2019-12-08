Lake Arrowhead State Park hosts inaugural Christmas in the Park

Campers who decided to dress their sites with lights and decor didn’t have to pay the campsite fee.

CLAY COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Lake Arrowhead State Park officials began a new holiday tradition this year!

The inaugural Christmas in the Park features more than 20 campsites decorated for the season.

Campers who decided to dress their sites with lights and decor didn’t have to pay the campsite fee.

Meanwhile, folks came out and drove around the different decorated sites for free.

The state park superintendent said this is a great way to get the community down to Lake Arrowhead.

“A lot of folks don’t even know Lake Arrowhead State Park is out here or they haven’t visited a state park in Texas before and they don’t really know what they offer or how they operate or what they can do, the unlimited amounts of recreational opportunity for them to just explore,” Lake Arrowhead State Park superintendent Keith Gauthier said.

They hope to take this year and build on it for years to come as an annual tradition.

Look for future free events hosted by the state park here.