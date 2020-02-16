Lake Arrowhead VFD mourns death of volunteer firefighter

HENRIETTA (KFDX/KJTL) — Area volunteer firefighters are mourning the death of a member of the Lake Arrowhead Volunteer Fire Department.

Lt. Brandon Hilbers, 33, died on Thursday, Feb. 13 after battling cancer.Hilbers joined the Lake Arrowhead team about a year ago after leaving the Lakeside City Volunteer Fire Department.

Lake Arrowhead Volunteer Fire Department Chief Mike Hall said there was a time when the Lake Arrowhead Volunteer Fire Department was thin on staff.

That’s when Hilbers stepped in and provided a much need helping hand, which is something Hall said Hilbers was always ready to do.

Hilbers protected our country overseas while serving in the US Army, and once he returned home, he protected those around him with different area volunteer fire departments.

“He transferred over to us, wanted a new start, and we came in and he just kind of fit right in,” Hall said. “Off to the races we went.”

The right fit at the right time for the Lake Arrowhead VFD.

“If he wouldn’t have come in and brought the other people coming in with him and all that, we were very few on our staff and it was rough,” Hall said. “It filled a void that we had going in the first place.”

As a veteran, Hilbers spent his time after serving in the was serving the communities of lakeside cit Henrietta and bowmen, and no matter the cancer diagnosis, Hilbers always gave it his all.

“He always tried to make sure he was in the middle of everything that, to plug on, even if you weren’t ready to do it, he was ready to go,” Hall said. “Just trying to keep up with him was a little difficult.”

As he was battling cancer, Hilbers kept his spirits up and his humor in tack.

“I guess the hardest thing was one day he left he had hair the next he came back and didn’t have any hair, and that was kind of humorous; we got a good laugh out of that,” Hall said. “He always stayed positive and just went on with what he needed to do.”

Hilbers won’t be on the next call with Hall and the Lake Arrowhead VFD, but the impact he made won’t be overlooked.

“He would get tired every now and then, but for the most part, he just did what he needed to do,” Hall said.

Hilbers did so much to fill the void the Lake Arrowhead Volunteer Fire Department had, but now there’s a new void that the firefighters will forever feel but will remember Hilbers in its place.

Several area volunteer fire departments and hundreds of Texomans have also shared the Lake Arrowhead VFD Facebook post to honor and remember Hilbers including Lakeside City, Henrietta and Bowmen Volunteer Fire Departments.

Hilbers created a birthday fundraiser for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society in late January 2020. Click here for information on the fundraiser.

Hall said they expect the memorial service to be Thursday night in Wichita Falls, but they are still working out some details, so stay with Texoma’s Homepage for that information.

Hilbers created a birthday fundraiser for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society in late January 2020. Click here for information on the fundraiser.

Hall said they expect the memorial service to be Thursday night in Wichita Falls, but they are still working out some details, so stay with Texoma’s Homepage for that information.

Click here for information on the funeral once it becomes available.