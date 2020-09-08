Lake Arrowhead VFD stand ready on the holiday

HENRIETTA (KFDX/KJTL) — On a day when so many around the country have the day off work and enjoy the sun, some don’t have the luxury.

During the holidays, first responders stay alert and ready for the next call instead of enjoying the long weekend of traveling or relaxing.

Lake Arrowhead was a popular spot for boating, fishing and barbecuing in the years prior to COVID-19, but saw somewhat of a tamed crowd this year.

And Lake Arrowhead Area Volunteer Fire Chief Mike Hall said you can’t take days off in this line of business.

“First responders basically are a 24/7 commitment so really we get a holiday but we don’t really get a holiday because, yes we can go on and enjoy things but it can stop at any moment,” Hall said.

That statement rang true for Hall on Labor Day, he wasn’t even scheduled to work this holiday, but the department needed the extra hand.

Hall also said even though they don’t have the added worry of fireworks like Fourth of July, there are still plenty of people outside enjoying other activities.