Lake Gordon experiences algae bloom

IOWA PARK (KFDX/KJTL) — The signs of summer include warm weather and lots of sunshine, but people around Lake Gordon in Iowa Park are seeing an algae bloom.

According to the the city of Iowa Park website, blue-green algae spreads throughout Lake Iowa Park and Buffalo Lake.

Although the algae is a natural process, it can produce toxic substances that cause health problems, so officials are advising Texomans to avoid drinking lake water to avoid symptoms and ailments like stomach ache, diarrhea, vomiting, headache, fever, skin or throat irritation.

“Keep at ten feet away from the blooms and scum and avoid activities that may lead to contact with blooms and scum,” the statement reads. “Swimming and water activities are acceptable in areas of the water where there are no blooms or scum.”

