Lake levels are dropping

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Even with the triple-digit heat in the past weeks, Wichita Falls lakes still have plentiful reserves of water.

Both Lake Arrowhead and Lake Kickapoo could dip below 90% capacity in the next week for the first time since last October.

Lake arrowhead is now at 92.2% full. That’s down from a month ago at 95.1%, and three months ago it was 100% full.

Kickapoo has fallen to 91.5% from 97.4% a month ago.

Even if they fall below 90%, they have a long way to decline before drought restrictions would bring more restrictive outdoor watering rules.

Remember, though, there are permanent year-round restrictions in place.

Those include using sprinklers only from 6 p.m. to 11 a.m. every day of the week.