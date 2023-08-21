WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The combined lake levels of the source of water for the City of Wichita Falls saw yet another dip as record-breaking heat and a lack of rainfall continues to affect the area.

Chris Horgen, Public Information Officer with the City of Wichita Falls, said the lake levels of Lake Arrowhead and Lake Kickapoo again dropped this week, with the combined level falling by 0.8%, down to 59.2% capacity.

Lake Kickapoo fell by almost a full percent, dipping 0.9% down to 55.8% capacity. Lake Arrowhead also dropped by 0.7%, and its capacity fell to 60.5%.

“We can’t control the weather but we can cut back on water usage to keep as much water in the lakes as possible,” Horgen said.

Horgen said Stage 1 Drought Watch restrictions continue. Watering hours are restricted to the following:

Even-numbered addresses can only water on Mondays and Thursdays

Odd-numbered addresses can only water on Tuesdays and Fridays

Allowed hours on the designated day are from Midnight to 10 a.m. or 7 p.m. to Midnight

Hand-held hose, soaker, and dripper irrigation are exempt from the above restrictions.

If a home is served by a water well, it is required by law to be registered with the City of Wichita Falls Public Works Office. An online form is available at wichitfallstx.gov, or you can call the Public Works Office at (940) 761-7477.

A full list of all Wichita Falls water restrictions, stage by stage, can be found on our website.

Water customers can also register a free account on the City’s MyH2o and track residential or commercial water usage.

As a reminder, residents found to violate current water restrictions will receive a $25 fine for their first offense, $500 for their second offense, and up to $2,000 for a third offense and beyond.

More information on lake levels, water conservation, water restrictions, and tips on conserving water can be found on the City of Wichita Falls website.