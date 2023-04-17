WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Lake Arrowhead and Lake Kickapoo, which supply the City of Wichita Falls with water, continue to see a dip in their combined levels as more sunshine and longer days speed up the evaporation process.

Chris Horgen, Public Information Officer with the City of Wichita Falls, said the combined lake levels of Lake Arrowhead and Lake Kickapoo once again dropped this week, with the combined level falling by 0.4%, down to 65.4% capacity.

Horgen said the decline in the combined lake level may not seem like much, but the area is seeing evaporation without rain and warmer, windy weather.

According to Horgen, despite the combined lake level being above the 65% capacity threshold, the City of Wichita Falls remains in Stage 1 Drought Watch, and restrictions are still in effect and enforcement will continue for those who violate said restrictions.

Watering hours are now restricted to the following:

Even-numbered addresses can only water on Mondays and Thursdays

Odd-numbered addresses can only water on Tuesdays and Fridays

Allowed hours on the designated day are from Midnight to 10 a.m. or 7 p.m. to Midnight

Hand-held hose, soaker, and dripper irrigation are exempt from the above restrictions.

If a home is served by a water well, it is required by law to be registered with the City of Wichita Falls Public Works Office. An online form is available at wichitfallstx.gov or you can call the Public Works Office at (940) 761-7477.

A full list of all Wichita Falls water restrictions, stage by stage, can be found on our website.

Water customers can also register a free account on the City’s MyH2o and track residential or commercial water usage.

More information on lake levels, water conservation, water restrictions, and tips on conserving water can be found on the City of Wichita Falls website.