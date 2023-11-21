WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Residents of Wichita Falls who live close to Lake Park Drive may need to find an alternate route as construction is set to start there next week.

The construction will start on Monday, November 27, 2023.

The city is widening the intersection at Weeks Street and Lake Park Drive as part of its Concrete Street Rehabilitation project.

Arlington Street will be used to indicate a detour, and the repairs are anticipated to take the entire week.

There will be access to homes for the residents who reside along that street. However, the detour will be required for any traffic.