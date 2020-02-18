Lake Ringgold permit drafted, new price tag $443 million

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) has issued notice that its technical review of the water rights permit for Lake Ringgold is complete and the permit has been drafted.

According to the draft Initially Prepared Plan (IPP) for the 2020 Region B Water Plan, the price tag for Lake Ringgold has risen to $443 million.

Unless TCEQ grants a contested case hearing on the permit, the drafted permit could be issued as early as March.

The annual cost to residents of Wichita Falls and its customer cities would be $34 million per year for the first twenty years, $21 million a year for the twenty years after that.

A long term study determined that Wichita Falls will need another wather supply by the year 2070, due mostly to population growth.

Wichita Falls’ current water supply is enough to meet its current and future projected water needs, with a significant margin of safety, even if another drought occurs like the one Wichita Falls faced in 2011.

However, acquiring water reservoir rights can take up to four decades.