Lake Ringgold permit process slows due to COVID-19

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — COVID-19 has taken its toll on projects moving forward in the city, specifically the permit process for Lake Ringgold.

Director of Public Works Russell Schreiber said not a lot has been happening in the last couple months with regulatory agencies working from home.

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has issued a draft permit and the city is waiting for the agency to move forward now that it has presented a public notice and taken public comment.

Schreiber said the next step is to secure the Texas Water Right for the project which could take anywhere from one to two years.

“The state climatologist predicts worse droughts in the future, they’re talking about megadroughts that last 10, 12 or 15 years and so we have to develop these additional supplies,” Schreiber said.

“We don’t have any other way around it and this is the most economical the most reliable for the city and that’s what we intend to do.”

There will be a public meeting via telephone on Aug. 25 for people to make additional comments to the TCEQ.

The agency still has to review and respond to all public comments and decide if a contested case hearing needs to be held.

Schreiber said the overall project will likely take 20 years to complete.