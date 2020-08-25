Lake Ringgold public comment meeting Tuesday night

CLAY CO. (KFDX/KJTL) — The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality in Austin will conduct a public meeting Tuesday night on the city of Wichita Falls permit application to build Lake Ringgold.

The meeting is the next step in this decades-old proposal to bring more water resources to the city of Wichita Falls and the surrounding communities.

The city argues it’s needed to ensure we don’t run out of water in future years, as we almost did it the last drought which ended in 2015.

Opponents argue it is not needed, especially with the construction of the water reuse pipeline, and it is too costly.

The webinar meeting will begin at 7 p.m.

You can make comments or ask questions if you sign up at least 15 minutes before it begins.

You can also mail in comments either by letter or email.

Members of the public who would like to ask questions or provide comments during the

meeting may access the meeting via webcast by following this link:

https://www.Gotomeeting.Com/webinar/join-webinar and entering webinar ID 483-175-187.

It is recommended that you join the webinar and register for the public meeting at least 15

Minutes before the meeting begins. You will be given the option to use your computer audio or

to use your phone for participating in the webinar.

Those without internet access may call (512) 239-1201 at least one day prior to the meeting for

assistance in accessing the meeting and participating telephonically.

Members of the public who wish to only listen to the meeting may call, toll-free, (914) 614-3221 and enter access code 986-986-971.

Additional information will be available on the agency calendar of events at the following link:

https://www.tceq.texas.gov/agency/decisions/hearings/calendar.html. Citizens are encouraged to submit written comments anytime during the public meeting. Citizens may mail their comments to the office of the Chief Clerk, TCEQ, mail code MC-105, P.O. Box 13087, Austin, Texas 78711-3087 or submit them electronically at http://www14.Tceq.Texas.Gov/epic/ecomment/ by entering WRPERM 13404 in the search field before the public comment period closes. If you need more information about the permit application or the permitting process, please call the TCEQ public education program, toll free, at 1-800-687-4040. General information can be found at www.Tceq.Texas.Gov.

Si desea información en español, puede llamar al 1-800-687-4040.

Persons with disabilities who need special accommodations at the meeting should call the

Office of the chief clerk at 512-239-3300 or 1-800-relay-tx (tdd) at least one week prior to the meeting.