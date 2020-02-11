Lake Wichita boardwalk closer to completion after $200,000 grant

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX KJTL) — The Lake Wichita Revitalization Committee is one step closer to having the new board walk completely funded.

Board members met today to discuss the progress of the board walk and presented a grant worth $200,000 to the city from the J.S. Bridwell Foundation.

Chairman David Coleman said they are very thankful for the generous donations they’ve received.

“We presented that check to the city from the J.S Bridwell Foundation. We would like to thank them so much for their generosity. We have one more final donation we will probably get next week that we will turn over to the city, then our funding for the city will be complete,” Coleman said.

Another donation is expected at the end of the week from the Kimball Foundation worth $100,000.

The next project for the lake will be the Veterans Plaza Center.

At the moment, committee officials are looking at designs and discussing the budget for the new project.

The boardwalk is expected to be completed by May 2020.