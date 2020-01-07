Lake Wichita boardwalk construction in full swing

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Construction on the Lake Wichita boardwalk is in full swing after nearly six years of planning.

All of the concrete piles are in place with reinforcement bars being constructed to full height.

Next, the steel deck will be put in place once ready near the end of February.

Once the deck is in, chairman of the Lake Wichita revitalization committee David Coleman said he thinks people will be able to get a glimpse of what the final product will be like.

“They’ll put the deck on and it will actually start looking like a boardwalk and so it’s pretty exciting you can see out on the end the concrete piles, there’s going to be a T out on the end with a pavilion so it will be a great place to have events and come out and just enjoy this beautiful lake,” said Coleman.

Coleman said the goal of the boardwalk addition is to make Lake Wichita more accessible to families and other lake-goers.

Coleman said he hopes that the addition of the boardwalk will be the catalyst for future projects the committee wants to get done, including improving the boat ramp and lake shore areas and veterans memorial plaza on the other side of the spillway.