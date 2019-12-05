Lake Wichita boardwalk construction underway

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Construction has begun on the Lake Wichita boardwalk at the original pavilion location by the spillway off Kemp Boulevard across from the North Texas State Hospital.

The construction began this week. Last month, the Wichita Falls city council approved the Lake Wichita Revitalization Boardwalk Project with a reduction in cost.

After some changes were made to the scope of the boardwalk project, the proposed costs were reduced by about $85,000 of the 4B sales tax funds.

The changes include shortening the boardwalk from about 195 feet to 160 feet long and shortening the t-head at the end from 75 feet to 48 feet.

As for when it could be complete, Executive Director of Lake Wichita Friends of Reservoirs Stuart Harvey said the boardwalk phase of the revitalization project could be completed by next spring.