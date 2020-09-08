Lake Wichita committee sets up All Veterans Plaza challenge through Texoma Gives

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— On Thursday, the Lake Wichita Revitalization Committee has set up a challenge for donors of its Veterans’ Memorial Plaza, which will be located near the spillway.

So what’s the challenge?

All you have to do is donate $10 and then ask ten friends to do the same!

“Hoping to get some people who are not able to make large donations but who want to be able to contribute to the veterans memorial plaza in a small way but in a very impactful way cause we do have the matching funds to turn that ten into fifty dollars,” Lake Wichita revitalization secretary Kathie Forehand-Chaddick said.

If you would like to donate to the Lake Wichita committee for the veterans’ plaza you can do so by clicking here.https://www.texomagives.org/