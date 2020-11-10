Lake Wichita gets results on soil test for building blocks

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Preliminary test results presented to the Lake Wichita Revitalization Committee Tuesday brought good news about the possibility of using clay dredged off the lake bed to make and sell construction blocks.

Sediment samples were taken early last summer and Tuesday, the committee got information on the tests to determine whether the clay is suitable to make compressed earth blocks for the construction of homes and buildings.

Tests show the blocks meet the standards and now marketing to construction companies could soon begin.

The committee has been looking for ways to raise funds for dredging the lake to increase its depth and make it less vulnerable to droughts.

With the possibility of selling the clay off the lake bottom for the manufacture of building blocks, dredging the lake could become feasible and profitable.