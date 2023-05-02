WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Construction will soon get underway at Lake Wichita, where Fairway ends, after Wichita Falls City Councilors approved $800,000 in ARPA funding.

Director of Public Works Russell Schreiber said the funds will go towards reconstruction of the parking lot at the end of Fairway. He said the project will consist of replacing the curbs and gutters as laying down new asphalt and connecting the pavilion to the parking lot.

With the new Veterans Memorial Plaza construction underway, Schreiber expects more vehicles in the parking lot once the memorial opens.

“It’s a project that’s really needed. As the Veterans Memorial Plaza project gets completed and the Vietnam Memorial being located there as well, we did expect more traffic in there and more people visiting those monuments, and so the parking lot really needed some attention,” Schreiber said.

Schreiber said they awarded the bid to Freeman Paving and said once the contract is complete, then construction will begin.