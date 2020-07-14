Lake Wichita Revitalization Committee focused on next project

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX KJTL) —The Lake Wichita Revitalization Committee met on Tuesday to discuss projects such as lake deepening and the veteran’s memorial.

With lake soil samples being sent to Fredricksburg and currently being tested, the focus is on the veteran’s memorial. After recieving a donation from Harry Patterson the committee is now looking for matching donations to begin both phases of the project.

“Phase one is the plaza itself, we would construct a new restroom a walk way with commemorative bricks and a donor wall with people’s names and then more walkway, ” Lake Wichita Revitalization Committee David Coleman said.

Following these projects, the committee will start on phase 2 which will include improvements and add-on’s to make the lake more attractive.

“Phase two is something that we hope can be done in the future its improvements to the sea wall and pillars that stick out things like a kayak launch improvements like that….that would make the lake a more usable and beautiful place, “Coleman said.

There will also be a statue that memorializes Vietnam veteran soldiers that was donated by Lubbock sculptor Garland Weeks.

The total cost for the veterans memorial is $125,000 plus a 20 percent contingency and inflation for 3 years at point-5 percent