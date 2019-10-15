Lake Wichita Revitalization Committee looks to cut costs

Breaking News
Lake Wichita Revitalization Committee, cost-saving measures, boardwalk, boat ramp, David Coleman, Penny Miller,

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — New developments from the Lake Wichita Revitalization Committee where the chair of the board steps down and board members discuss cutting costs.

Committee members voted David Coleman the new chair after Penny Miller resigned.

Miller said she simply could not be there enough because of work conflicts.

In Tuesday’s meeting, committee members discussed cost-saving measures that would bring down the cost of the contract for the boardwalk.

Coleman said this is so they don’t have to use the money allocated by the 4-b board.

The committee also spoke about the boat ramp saying the design is 90% complete but the city engineering department needs to complete some wetland study to work toward 100% completion.

Coleman said much fundraising needs to be done though, but they are working to get the boardwalk started to generate enthusiasm.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

