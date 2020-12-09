Lake Wichita Revitalization Committee meets to discuss brick manufacturing

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— Lake Wichita Revitalization Committee board members met Tuesday to further discuss the process of manufacturing and distribution of bricks made from the soil of the lake.

In Tuesday’s meeting, it was confirmed that one specimen tested at crushing under close to 13- hundred pounds of pressure, which is good news for the committee.

Not only will the bricks help fund additional dredging projects for the committee, the bricks can be beneficial to the builders using them Because of their strength.

Committee Chair David Coleman said they now have to decide how much they will need to spend to manufacture the bricks.



“That’s one thing that we’re going to get into now is the economics of how much will it cost to manufacture these block. Obviously the more you make the cheaper they are,” Lake Wichita Revitalization Committee Chair David Coleman said. “So we’re going to work out, for this quantity, they would cost this much each, and for a bigger quantity they would cost a little less.”

Coleman said the dredging of the lake will also allow better access for boats and other watercraft, and to safely be out on the lake.

The next step, Coleman said they need to find a buyer for the bricks in order to move forward with the process.