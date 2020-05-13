Lake Wichita safe for humans, animals despite test indicating algae

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Water quality tests performed on Lake Wichita determined that, although an algae bloom is present in the lake, the overall water quality is not harmful to humans or animals, and the lake is still safe, according to a press release from the city.

Due to a recent report of a potential algae bloom in Lake Wichita, the City of Wichita Falls Public Works Department performed numerous water quality analysis tests.

The press release said the test indicated an algae bloom that likely exists due to the exceptionally warm weather a few weeks ago and the lack of rainfall.

See the full press release below: