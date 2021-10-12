Lake Wichita Veteran Plaza rides the waves of change

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Despite criticism from some residents on plans to build a portion of the circle trail behind houses on the shore of Lake Wichita, the Lake Wichita Revitalization Committee has taken a stance on the issue just yet.

During the October 12 committee meeting, City Engineer Blaine Boswell shared information about the potential project, which has sparked the formation of the Lake Shore Drive Advocates.

Even though the city owns the shoreline around the lake, some residents don’t want this section built between their back yards and the shore and want it moved to the street.

According to the committee’s chairman David Coleman, there will be a public hearing on the matter at the next city council meeting.

Coleman said, once that happens, the committee in an advisory role will make a decision on whether to recommend the project to the council.

Also during the meeting, the future of the $850,000 Veteran’s Memorial Plaza at Lake Wichita is slowly moving forward with a lack of donations coming in.

Committee Chairman David Coleman said they still need $230,000 to construct the veteran plaza at the lake near the Kemp Street boat ramp.

The plaza is also supposed to feature a Vietnam memorial statue donated by a local chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution.

However, due to a stall in funding, delaying construction plans, a representative from the chapter told Texoma’s Homepage that they may have to look at other location options.

But Coleman said they are working with design engineers to see if they can place the statue now and then build the plaza around it once they have funding.

You can donate to the project here.