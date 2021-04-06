Lake Wichita’s Veteran’s Plaza to be named after Harry Patterson, donations needed

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — As many Wichitans still mourn the loss of legendary auto dealer and local philanthropist Harry Patterson, there is a way you can honor his legacy.

Patterson Family of Dealerships posted on their Facebook page Tuesday morning that people could make donations in Harry Patterson’s name to the Wichita Falls Area Community Foundation Veteran’s Plaza fund in honor of Patterson.

The fund needs to raise $400,000 in Patterson’s name the Lake Wichita Revitalization Committee will request that the plaza be named for him.

All donations in his honor will be matched up to a total of $200,000.

Please be sure to note the “Veteran’s Plaza Fund in Honor of Harry Patterson”.