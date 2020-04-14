Lakeside City VFD brings Easter parade to community

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— The Lakeside City Volunteer Fire Department members were able to bring joy to the people in the community with a parade of the town on Easter Sunday.

Along with the members of the VFD, the Easter bunny came along for the ride.



But don’t worry they were still practicing social distancing by having everyone stay in their yard during the parade.



The parade started at two and lasted about an hour visiting each and every neighborhood.



Volunteer firefighter Donald Stevens said it is important to show the community that we are in this together.

“I think it’s important that the community knows that we’re here, that we support them because they support us and getting out like today with the Easter bunny,” Stevens said. “Just kind of helps the kids, motivate them all of the shelter-in-place type stuff that’s been going on.”

Not only did the VFD have the Easter bunny on board for this day but they also tossed out candy to all of the kids.